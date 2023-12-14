Contests
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY

The body was found in early November.
By Jessica Schmidt and Courtney King
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for murder after a body was found on Halloween.

Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a citation from the Covington Police Department.

On Nov. 4, police said they were called to investigate a suspicious death along West 7th Street.

Officers found a significantly decomposed body.

An autopsy showed the person had multiple injuries including broken bones and numerous bruises.

More than a month later on Dec. 6, Covington police said Newland told officers more information about the crime. Detectives said the information he talked about could only come from someone involved in the killing.

Covington police said security camera footage showed someone, thought to be Newland going into the victim’s home on Halloween.

When Newland was found Wednesday in Newport, police said he was wearing the same clothes as the person seen in the Halloween surveillance video.

The victim has not been identified.

