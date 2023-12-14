Contests
Man indicted for trying to have witness murdered, prosecutor says

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced the indictment of Charles Mosley for trying to have a witness murdered.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced the indictment of Charles Mosley for trying to have a witness murdered.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who is awaiting trial on rape charges is accused of trying to have the victim murdered, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

A news release says Charles Mosely, 60, was indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and intimidation of a witness.

If convicted on all charges, Mosely faces a maximum sentence of 14 - 19.5 years in prison.

Mosley was indicted for rape, felonious assault, and aggravated menacing in 2022 after he assaulted and raped his ex-girlfriend, said Prosecutor Powers.

On Sept. 13, 2023, Mosley pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault but denied the counts of rape, the news release said.

In October, Mosley attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to the felonious assault charge, according to Prosecutor Powers, but that request was denied and he was sentenced to 6 - 9 years in prison.

The news release says the rape counts have been set for trial in January 2024.

“While awaiting trial in the Hamilton County Justice Center, Mosely sought out another inmate to kill his victim for $1,500 to prevent her from testifying against him,” Powers said. “This man, who brutally attacked and raped his victim, then orchestrated her murder to escape justice, will now go to prison, hopefully for the rest of his life.”

Mosley faces an additional possible sentence of 11 years in prison on the pending rape counts, according to the news release.

