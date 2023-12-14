More Than a Game: Opposing player helps girl with Down syndrome score

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A middle school basketball game in Northern Kentucky has people talking, but it is not the final score, who won or who lost that is getting the attention.

The season is underway for the Gray Middle School girl’s basketball team in Union.

Unfortunately, the Lady Gators have lost more games than they’ve won, but that doesn’t mean the season has lacked highlights.

One of those highlights came last week when the Lady Gators were on the road against Beechmont.

No. 13 on the Lady Gators is Emma Newman. Emma has Down syndrome.

Video from the game shows a special moment.

Emma shot the ball, but it missed. A Beechmont player got the rebound, but instead of pushing it up the court, she passed it back to Emma.

“Oh man, when that little girl passed the ball back from the other team, it blew my mind, and that was the moment for us where we were just like, ‘Wow,’” said Emma’s dad, Justin Newman.

Emma loves to be active and around other kids, which is perfect for basketball.

When Gray’s coach, Mary Ella Rorer, asked Emma to join the team, the answer was an obvious yes.

Seeing Emma get in a game and make a basket thanks to players on both teams was something even Justin hadn’t prepared for.

“She couldn’t stop doing what she always does, which is giving hugs and stuff, but in reality, though, I think a lot of us, the people in the stands and stuff, we were probably more affected even than she was because for her that was just her every day,” Justin explained. “Going out and having fun with people and including people.”

The video captured Emma celebrating with the girls from both teams.

Her teammates say she is always the first one to offer a hug or high-five, so it was fun to be able to return the favor.

“Thank you, thank you for seeing my daughter and loving on her and being open to doing things a little out of the box, a little more special,” said Justin. “A little different than a normal basketball game.”

Emma isn’t a one-game hero, either.

Her coach said she played in Wednesday’s game and scored once again.

