Newport police searching for alleged flasher

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Newport police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself in broad daylight in the parking lot of Campbell County Public Library.

Brandon Johnson says he was one of the victims the man flashed.

“It bothered me a lot. I don’t know what drugs he was on or anything, but he was tore up,” Johnson told FOX19 NOW.

It happened underneath the I-471 overpass in Newport on Saturday afternoon. Johnson was on his way to take a look at a construction site when a man a few yards away called out to him.

“He never walked up to me, but he asked me if I had an extra cigarette,” he explained. “I walked back to the car, and I grabbed him a cigarette and I handed it to him because I’m a nice person.”

Shortly after, Johnson says the man asked if he would take a walk with him.

When he declined the man’s offer, that is when he flashed him, Johnson said.

“[H]e grabbed his waistband and asked me, ‘What can you do with this?’” Johnson explained. “I just acted like I was scratching my back and had my hand on my gun. I was like ‘What do you got?’ And then he just lifted his shirt up and had his p**** and b****out. At that point, I got really mad.”

The victim says the man was short with dark-colored hair and was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and a Santa hat.

Newport police say officers searched the area for the suspect for two hours but were not able to find him.

They believe he was driving a silver Chevy Malibu with the Kentucky plate 300 AGN.

“He had a condom and lube sitting in his passenger seat,” Johnson added. “He was down here for bad intentions.”

The victim says he is a father of two and is concerned about how close he was to children in the area when the incident happened.

Not only was it in the parking lot of the library, but it was also across the street from Newport High School.

“I just don’t want to see someone like that around a school, around any kids or anything like that. He would’ve been able to snatch one of them up,” Johnson said.

The victim is urging all parents to keep their eyes and ears peeled for anything that looks suspicious.

“I think everyone should be able to carry some sort of protection,” he says. “There’s so many weirdos out here these days.”

If anyone has any information on the man, contact Newport police at 859-292-3622.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.