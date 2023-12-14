Contests
Ohio Senate passes bill to ban trans medical care for youth, trans girls from female sports
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and would also stop transgender female athletes from participating in women’s sports passed the Ohio Senate Wednesday evening.

In addition to the passage of House Bill 68, a grandfather clause was also added to the bill that would allow Ohio residents who are already undergoing gender-affirming surgery to continue treatment.

While the bill awaits Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature or veto, controversy and tension remain high on this topic.

“I stand here today and say I am not comfortable with what’s going on with the scientific evidence and I stand to support both of these bills before us today,” says Sen. Terry Johnson (R-14) during Wednesday’s hearing.

Local activist Jamie James with the Trans Empowerment Network says she is not surprised that the Senate voted in favor of H.B. 68.

“What lawmakers are doing is they’re displacing their own residents. They’re forcing them to have to go somewhere else, not creating an environment that’s open for everyone,” the advocate said. “These are youth sports and youth sports should be about inclusion and every child should have the opportunity to be included in every student activity.”

However, legislators, like Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-27), see it differently.

“House Bill 68 does not restrict the eligibility of any student to participate in co-ed or male-designated athletic teams or competitions,” Sen. Roegner said.

In addition to preventing transgender girls from playing female sports, H.B. 68 also prevents transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care in Ohio if they have not already started.

“The SAFE Act also prohibits Medicaid coverage of gender transition services for minors, but it would still cover mental health services for a gender-related condition,” Sen. Roegner said.

However, Jamie says most transgender youth are typically referred to psychologists and psychiatrists and not prescribed hormone blockers.

The activist also says the vote revokes power from parents and puts it in the hands of lawmakers. Jamie feels that the trans community is being “outed” for simply existing.

“I mean prior to coming out, I had very little issues with housing or dealing with parenting my children, and since I’ve come out, I’ve had Children’s Protective Services called on me. I’ve had landlords threaten me. I’ve had more issues than I had the entirety of my life before,” explained Jamie.

As H.B. 68 awaits Gov. DeWine’s decision, it is worth noting that the governor has questioned the need for banning transgender student-athletes in the past, saying it is a matter that should be handled by leagues and athletic associations.

