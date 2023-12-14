Prosecutor recuses himself, was at same bar as suspect before fatal DUI crash

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - It has been more than six months since a Mason County man was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver and the victim’s loved ones are still waiting for the case to go to a grand jury.

For the last half-year, Stephanie Jones has mourned the loss of her brother, James Lindle.

“It’s lots of tears, basically,” Jones told FOX19 NOW. “He dies every day for us.”

In June of 2023, Lindle was hit and killed in Maysville on Mary Ingles Highway. Police arrested the driver, Justin Scott, but not for Lindle’s death.

“He has not been charged or held accountable for anything other than a DUI,” Jones said.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders is the prosecutor on the case and says he is not happy with how it is being handled.

“Never got anything but great work from KSP until now,” Sanders said. “I know the victim’s family is very frustrated in the lack of progress in this investigation, as am I.”

Sanders says the Kentucky State Police does not have an official investigator on the case right now and a trooper is investigating it when he can.

“There’s no finalized police report, there’s no finalized crash reconstruction. There’s still a significant amount of investigation to be done,” he explained.

Jones says she just wants to see the case brought before a grand jury.

“At this point, I’m more desperate than anything. I am desperate to get anywhere,” she said.

Sanders tells FOX19 NOW that he is prosecuting the case because the Mason County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke had to recuse himself because he was at the same bar as the suspect before Lindle was killed.

“The Mason County Commonwealth’s attorney is a potential witness in the case,” Sanders said. “The two of them were at the same establishment prior to Mr. Scott getting in his car and driving. Obviously, Mr. Scott was subsequentially charged with DUI.”

Scott is currently out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor.

“In this case, he walked free three days later and he’s been walking free since,” Jones said.

Court documents show that he has had at least two other DUIs in 2008 and 2014.

“That makes me ready for some change. Why are you that many DUIs in with a driver’s license still?” She said.

Jones says her brother was camping in the area before he was hit and killed. While she wants justice for him, she also wants him to be remembered as a goofy and loving father to his two daughters.

“I know there’s that cliché saying that’s like he never knew a stranger but he literally didn’t. He would talk to everyone and anyone,” she said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Mason County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for comment but have not heard back.

KSP Post 8 says this is an ongoing investigation.

