Scam warning from Joe Burrow Foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation says some people are trying to get money by impersonating Joe and the foundation.

They say that neither Joe Burrow nor the Foundation will ever ask for money through direct messages, emails, or any other platform.

The foundation says the only legitimate places to donate are:

The official foundation website

Or you can buy authentic merchandise from Whereimfrom.com , including t-shirts and other gear.

The foundation says they are working to address the issue and ask that people report any suspicious activity to them immediately.

