Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began installing flock cameras around the township.
Tri-State police department installing ‘flock cameras’
LaTonya Austin, 45, of South Fairmount pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 to gross...
Tri-State grandmother pleads guilty to charges connected to 2-year-old’s death
4 dead after Madison, Indiana house fire
Coroner identifies 4 dead with possible gunshot wounds after Madison, Indiana house fire

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
The Navy Cross is the second-highest military decoration awarded to Sailors and Marines. The...
Decorated Vietnam War veteran honored for his battlefield bravery
FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!
How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure