Sunny and warm Thursday afternoon ahead of weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A warm up is on the horizon with Thursday seeing highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with sunny skies! Friday is the warmest day of the extended forecast despite another clear and chilly night with high temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 50s! Much of Friday will be mostly sunny, though high thin clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend starts off dry with morning lows in the low 30s for folks tailgating early ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with thicker clouds in the afternoon. The game will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s for kickoff and throughout the game.

Rain moves in Saturday night and lingers into Sunday afternoon. The rain will be light to moderate, especially on Sunday morning, though pockets of heavy rain will be possible. Total rainfall amounts will be around a half an inch to an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible in places that see some moderate-to-heavy rain.

Next week starts off with windy conditions on Monday with gusts over 30 miles per hour! In addition, light rain showers will be possible on Monday with the potential for a light wintry mix. No impacts are expected from the wintry mix other than adding to wet conditions on the roadways. We can’t rule out a few snow flurries Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but most will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and Christmas Weekend unfortunately doesn’t look great for any opportunities for a white Christmas. Above average temperatures and below normal precipitation is forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.