Warmer Thursday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A warm up is on the horizon with Thursday seeing highs in the mid-to-upper 40s along with sunny skies! Friday is the warmest day of the extended forecast despite another clear and chilly night with high temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 50s! Much of Friday will be mostly sunny, though high thin clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend starts off dry with morning lows in the low 30s for folks tailgating early ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with thicker clouds in the afternoon. The game will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s for kickoff and throughout the game.

Rain moves in Saturday night and lingers into Sunday afternoon. Pockets of moderate rain can’t be ruled out at times. Total rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible in places that see some moderate rain.

Next week starts off dry with breezy conditions Monday along with falling temperatures and a possible rain / snow mix Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The following week and Christmas Weekend unfortunately doesn’t look great for any opportunities for a White Christmas. Above average temperatures and below normal precipitation is forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley.

