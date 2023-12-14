WB Ohio 125 closed in Clermont County due to crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Ohio 125 (Ohio Pike) is shut down in Clermont County for an undetermined amount of time due to a crash early Thursday, dispatchers say.

It’s been blocked since the crash was reported at 4:18 a.m. near Bennett Road in Union Township, they say.

Dispatchers and other first responders declined to release further details it’s not clear if anyone was hurt, what led up to the crash, or when the busy five-lane road will fully reopen.

Motorists in the area tell FOX19 NOW there is a heavy police presence on the scene.

