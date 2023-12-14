Woman dies in Liberty Township single-vehicle crash, sheriff says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday evening, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Ciarra Monroe, 35, succumbed to her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Butler County Public Information Officer Janee Lambert confirmed.

A press release says the crash happened at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Cox Road near Christ Hospital in Liberty Township.

Monroe was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra and was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Officer Lambert did not say how the crash happened or what caused it.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.

