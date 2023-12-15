2 men indicted in 2022 Millvale murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men were indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on Friday for a murder that happened in 2022.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Demetrius Clay was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Beekman Street and police had no suspects in mind.

However, Charles Feliciano and Christopher Davis were indicted on Friday for Clay’s murder.

Cincinnati police say the two drove up alongside the victim’s car and shot into it. Clay was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

At the time, investigators said they were looking for a white car that had left the scene.

The suspects are each facing several charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Currently, Feliciano is in the Mansfield Correctional Institution for a previous case where he was convicted of failure to comply.

Davis is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, also accused in another case where he is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and intimidation of a witness or victim.

