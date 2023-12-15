Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

2 men indicted in 2022 Millvale murder

Two men indicted Friday for 2022 Hamilton County murder
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men were indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on Friday for a murder that happened in 2022.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Demetrius Clay was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Beekman Street and police had no suspects in mind.

However, Charles Feliciano and Christopher Davis were indicted on Friday for Clay’s murder.

Cincinnati police say the two drove up alongside the victim’s car and shot into it. Clay was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

At the time, investigators said they were looking for a white car that had left the scene.

The suspects are each facing several charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Currently, Feliciano is in the Mansfield Correctional Institution for a previous case where he was convicted of failure to comply.

Davis is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, also accused in another case where he is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and intimidation of a witness or victim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in South Cumminsville
Mia Harris is accused of shooting her infant granddaughter in the head.
Video shows chase, arrest of woman accused of shooting granddaughter in head
Garreontai Holmes, 22, and Robert Morris, 21, (left to right) were indicted on murder charges...
Man on trial for Butler County murder pleads guilty
Fifth-Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
NCAA releases more information on transfer rule after judge’s order