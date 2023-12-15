Adult, child hospitalized in I-71 rollover crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An adult and a child were hospitalized in a rollover crash that shut down southbound Interstate 71 in Warren County for hours overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The medical helicopter Care Flight flew the adult to a hospital in Dayton, per dispatch.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in Massie Township, according to OSP’s Lebanon post.

The southbound lanes reopened at 1:40 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

