Bengals look to stay alive in playoff race with ‘big’ game Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals head into a pivotal Saturday matchup with the Minnesota Vikings as 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati (7-6) is currently on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs.

With four games left including Saturday, each week is important for the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

“This is a big one that we really need,” Coach Zac Taylor said of Saturday’s game. “I’m sure they feel the exact same way.”

When Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury, many thought a postseason run was out of the question.

The Bengals rallied around quarterback Jake Browning and have won two of the three games Burrow has missed.

Aside from their matching 7-6 records, Cincinnati’s and Minnesota’s seasons have mirrored one another.

The Vikings, like the Bengals, have found themselves in must-win situations with backup quarterbacks.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 29. The Vikings have had a revolving door at the quarterback position since.

Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens have taken snaps for the Vikings.

For Saturday’s game against the Bengals, it will be Mullens getting the start after he replaced Dobbs last Sunday.

The Bengals and Vikings kick off from Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

*Spread current as of 9:30 a.m. Friday on FanDuel Sportsbook

