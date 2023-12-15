Bond more than $1M for suspect in deadly Delhi Twp. break-in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fourth suspect in a deadly break-in appeared in court for his arraignment on Friday.

Amontae Carter, 19, faces several charges including murder and burglary after he and three others allegedly broke into a Delhi Township smoke shop and killed someone back in October.

Hamilton County prosecutors say Carter admitted that he and a group of friends stole a car and then went to VIP Smoke Shop to break in.

The suspects allegedly threw rocks through the front door to get inside, prosecutors say. Once they were inside, the manager of the shop, who also lived there, came out with a gun and shot one of the suspects, 16-year-old Travis Johnson.

Johnson ended up dying at the scene.

Carter’s attorney claimed in court that his client his actually a victim, telling the judge he was shot three times with bullets barely missing his spine, which could have paralyzed him.

His defense attorney also says he cooperated with police and told them he was in the store.

However, prosecutors are pushing back, arguing that Carter is actually someone who got hurt during a planned crime.

The 19-year-old’s bond was set at more than $1 million after his court hearing Friday.

A 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are also being charged with murder in this case.

