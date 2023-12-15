Both workers’ bodies recovered as deadly NKY job site accident investigated

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Both bodies are now recovered of two contractors killed in a northern Kentucky sanitation plant accident Thursday.

The second body was recovered around midnight, according to Kenton County dispatch. The first worker’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Park Hills police say.

A third worker went to a hospital to get checked out.

He refused medical attention on scene and was later transported to a nearby hospital by family members, police wrote in a news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel, and all involved in this tragedy,” police said in their prepared statement.

All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.

It happened late Thursday morning in Bromley, a small city of about 724 residents along the Ohio River.

Emergency crews were called around noon to a reported drowning at a pump station for the sanitation district.

The pump station is right down on the river, just west of the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.

It’s the sanitation district’s largest pump station, sending 40 million gallons of sewage per day to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from Northern Kentucky’s river cities.

Park Hills police are expected to release more details Friday, including the workers’ names.

Local and federal officials are continuing to investigate what happened to cause their deaths.

On Thursday, police said there was no collapse at the Sanitation District 1.

The victims were employed by Building Crafts, Inc. located in Wilder, according to the police news release.

Allied Technical Services out of Cincinnati was brought in to conduct the majority of the recovery efforts.

