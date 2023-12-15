Case of former police chief charged with 17 felonies has final hearing before trial

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A former police chief facing 17 felony charges had his final hearing on Friday before he goes on trial early next year.

Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg is charged with two counts of bribery, five counts of fraud, four counts of official misconduct, three counts of theft and three counts of ghost employment.

His trial is set for Jan. 16.

As of now, this case shows no signs of ending in a plea deal.

Hoover began working as an officer at the Rising Sun Police Department in May 2019 and served as the acting chief since May 24, 2021.

He was placed on administrative leave by the Rising Sun Police Department in July.

Read the probable cause affidavit here:

