Cincinnati man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

Omari Battle, 23, is in Hamilton County Jail on a $75,000 bond for allegedly abusing a...
Omari Battle, 23, is in Hamilton County Jail on a $75,000 bond for allegedly abusing a 4-month-old baby.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was indicted after he allegedly abused a baby, sending the infant to the hospital.

Omari Battle, 23, is being charged with felonious assault and endangering children, according to court records.

Prosecutors believe Battle hit his girlfriend’s four-month-old baby by hitting its head against the wall. They say the child was taken to the hospital where doctors found a significant brain hemorrhage.

As of now, the baby’s condition is unknown.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but Battle was arrested on Dec. 7.

He is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $75,000 bond.

