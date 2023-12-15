Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Company IDs 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident

The second body was recovered around midnight
By Chancelor Winn, Jordan Vilines and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - We now know the names of two contractors killed in a northern Kentucky sanitation plant accident Thursday.

The victims were employed by Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, according to the police news release.

“All of us at Building Crafts, Inc., wish to express our extreme sorry for the loss of our co-workers and friends, Mason Neises and Josh Mason,” the company said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“Both were hard-working young men who were taken from their families far too early. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Mason and Josh. Their passing brings about profound grief, especially at this time of year. Grief counselors have been made available to our employees who are dealing with the loss of their beloved co-workers.

“We continue to cooperate with the authorities who are investigating the incident.”

Their bodies were recovered around midnight and just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Villa Hills police say.

A third worker went to a hospital to get checked out.

He refused medical attention on scene and was later transported to a nearby hospital by family members, police wrote in a news release.

2 workers dead after incident in NKY

All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.

It happened late Thursday morning in Bromley, a small city of about 724 residents along the Ohio River.

Emergency crews were called around noon to a reported drowning at a pump station for the sanitation district.

The pump station is right down on the river, just west of the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.

It’s the sanitation district’s largest pump station, sending 40 million gallons of sewage per day to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from Northern Kentucky’s river cities.

Park Hills police are expected to release more details Friday, including the workers’ names.

Local and federal officials are continuing to investigate what happened to cause their deaths.

On Thursday, police said there was no collapse at the Sanitation District 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer speaks in favor of the passage of Senate Bill 47 in...
Kentucky GOP Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer will not seek re-election
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Case of former police chief charged with 17 felonies has final hearing before trial
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Bengals look to stay alive in playoff race with ‘big’ game Saturday