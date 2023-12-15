Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Coroner IDs teen killed in South Fairmount fire

Police helped three people get out of the home, but those who were rescued said a fourth person was still inside.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male died in a South Fairmount house fire Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Mason Stottelmire was found on the third floor of the building, a coroner’s report shows.

The fire broke out on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street.

Cincinnati police officers were patrolling the area around 12:45 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the home, Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said.

The officers went to the home and saw flames coming from a second-floor window.

Police helped three people get out of the home, but those who were rescued said a fourth person was still inside, Flagler explained.

With the fire coming from the second and third floors, Flagler said it took a while to extinguish the flames.

The person who died was found on the third floor, according to Flagler.

Flager said they think the fire started on one of the upper levels, but the cause is still unknown.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Both workers’ bodies recovered as deadly NKY job site accident investigated
The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says it will be too mild for a white Christmas.
Will we get a White Christmas in the Tri-State?
The second body was recovered around midnight
Both workers’ bodies recovered as deadly NKY job site accident investigated
An adult and a child were hospitalized in a single-vehicle rollover crash that shut down...
Adult, child hospitalized in I-71 rollover crash