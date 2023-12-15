Contests
Delhi Middle School students help build canoe

Seventh-grade students at Delhi Middle School got to team up with the Cincinnati Urban Wilderness Program on Thursday to build a canoe from start to finish.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Seventh-grade students at Delhi Middle School got to team up with the Cincinnati Urban Wilderness Program on Thursday to build a canoe from start to finish.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

