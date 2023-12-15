Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJHG/Gray News) – Dolly Parton is bringing a new interactive restaurant to a popular tourist destination in Florida in Spring 2025.

The iconic singer is opening a Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show in Panama City Beach.

“I’m so excited about bringing this show to such a great destination,” Dolly said. “With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics, and even a few songs that I wrote, it’s a show that is perfect for all ages.”

The third restaurant of its kind, the dinner show is expected to create 300 jobs. A nationwide talent search will begin in mid-2024 for the cast.

The indoor theater will have more than 1,000 seats and treat guests to a dinner and show where the Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle it out for adventure, excitement and fun.

“Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself,” Parton said. “I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January!”

Parton has Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Case of former police chief charged with 17 felonies has final hearing before trial
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Bengals look to stay alive in playoff race with ‘big’ game Saturday
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger