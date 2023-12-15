Fairfield pilot makes emergency landing in plowed soybean field: OSP

Contests
A 73-year-old Butler County man flying a small plane from Columbus to Cincinnati made an emergency landing in a suburban Dayton soybean field, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Generic Image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 73-year-old Butler County man flying a small plane from Columbus to Cincinnati made an emergency landing in a suburban Dayton farm field, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday in Cedarville Township, about five miles east of Xenia, near the intersection of Old U.S. Route 35 and Straley Road, the Xenia post tells FOX19 NOW.

The engine of the Cessna 172N failed, they confirm.

The pilot, Curtis Walt of Fairfield, and his passenger were not hurt.

OSP and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

