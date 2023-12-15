Great American Solar Eclipse is just months away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In 115 days on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from right here in the Tri-State.

Plenty of people will flock to the path of totality to get a glimpse of this rare phenomenon. The best news is, provided we have nice weather that day, you won’t have to travel to see the eclipse.

You may remember the eclipse in August of 2017. We weren’t on the path of totality but this time, we are.

Cities like Oxford, Hamilton, Dayton, Ohio, Connersville, and Richmond are in the path of totality. That means the sun will be completely covered by the moon making it appear to be dark outside.

Downtown Cincinnati will be close to totality with 99.7% of the sun covered by the moon.

This time around, the eclipse is on a Monday with totality beginning around 3 p.m. Totality will be visible for as long as four minutes in some spots with the longest duration in Southeast Indiana for us.

The eclipse will cover 13 states and three countries from Canada to Mexico.

Plenty of schools are already planning to take the day off because the traffic could be a problem.

Make your plans now to check out the eclipse because the next one won’t be until 2044.

