Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Great American Solar Eclipse is just months away

Downtown Cincinnati will be close to totality with 99.7% of the sun covered by the moon.
Downtown Cincinnati will be close to totality with 99.7% of the sun covered by the moon.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In 115 days on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from right here in the Tri-State.

Plenty of people will flock to the path of totality to get a glimpse of this rare phenomenon. The best news is, provided we have nice weather that day, you won’t have to travel to see the eclipse.

You may remember the eclipse in August of 2017. We weren’t on the path of totality but this time, we are.

Cities like Oxford, Hamilton, Dayton, Ohio, Connersville, and Richmond are in the path of totality. That means the sun will be completely covered by the moon making it appear to be dark outside.

Downtown Cincinnati will be close to totality with 99.7% of the sun covered by the moon.

This time around, the eclipse is on a Monday with totality beginning around 3 p.m. Totality will be visible for as long as four minutes in some spots with the longest duration in Southeast Indiana for us.

The eclipse will cover 13 states and three countries from Canada to Mexico.

Plenty of schools are already planning to take the day off because the traffic could be a problem.

Make your plans now to check out the eclipse because the next one won’t be until 2044.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

Williamsburg Apartments owner sued by city over ‘unlivable conditions’ pleads guilty to...
Williamsburg Apartments owner sued by city over ‘unlivable conditions’ pleads guilty to mortgage fraud
Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, is $50,000 richer after her husband purchased a Kentucky Lottery...
Husband’s mistake leads to wife winning $50,000
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company IDs 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer speaks in favor of the passage of Senate Bill 47 in...
Kentucky GOP Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer will not seek re-election