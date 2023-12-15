Contests
Judge sets bond for man accused of setting a Kroger store on fire

Bond set for man accused of setting fire inside Court Street Kroger
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a $160,000 bond for the man accused of setting a fire inside a grocery store.

Scott Day, 43, is facing three arson charges after he allegedly set fire to the Downtown Cincinnati Kroger store.

Hamilton County prosecutors say Day was seen on camera pouring ignitable fluid onto toilet paper and setting a fire inside the Court Street Kroger on Wednesday night.

They argue that the suspect’s actions created a serious risk of harm to numerous other people in the store and caused the Kroger location to shut down for some time.

Day’s defense attorney told the Judge that he has mental health issues and asked for a lower bond, saying the fire was small and nobody was hurt.

However, the judge pulled up Day’s previous criminal history, which involves charges like fleeing police and burglary.

Day’s bond was set at 10% of $160,000.

His case will go before a grand jury.

