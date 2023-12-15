Man dead after South Cumminsville shooting, police say
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a man was killed after a shooting in South Cumminsville on Friday.
The Cincinnati Police Department said it’s investigating the shooting and there isn’t a suspect in custody.
The shooting happened at the Villages at Roll Hill.
According to officers at the scene, a male was shot on Williamsburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
He was transported to the hospital.
