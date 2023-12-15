Man on trial for Butler County murder pleads guilty

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County murder suspect pleaded guilty on Friday during the first week of his jury trial, according to court records.

Robert Morris pleaded guilty to murder with a gun specification and a gang specification with the other charges dismissed.

Investigators believe Morris shot and killed Keshon Sanders at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township in October 2022.

Prosecutors say there was a violent dispute between two gangs which led to the deadly shooting.

As part of his plea agreement, Morris will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years. If he is released, he will be supervised for life and has to register as a violent offender.

Another man, Garreontai Holmes, is facing similar charges for allegedly driving Morris to the apartment complex and acting as an accomplice.

Holmes is scheduled to go on trial next year.

