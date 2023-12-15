Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider

Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider. (Source: WKBO)
By Presley Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old in Kentucky will be competing in a bull riding competition this weekend.

Josiah Flora says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.

He will be competing against others in his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

Josiah started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, he began participating in rodeo events.

According to his family, Josiah has already competed in events that include mutton busting, barrel racing and goat tying.

“We took him to his first rodeo, and he was hooked ever since,” said his mother, Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once Josiah saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it.

Josiah credits his faith in God to help him ride a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me. So, I have confidence,” Josiah said.

More information about this weekend’s rodeo event is available online.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.(Logan County Ag Arena)

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

Latest News

A 17-year-old was killed Thursday in a fire in South Fairmount
Uncle remembers 17-year-old killed in South Fairmount fire
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
The body of USAF SSgt. Jacob Galliher arrives at Westover Air Reserve Base on December 15, 2023.
Body of sergeant killed in Osprey crash off coast of Japan returns home
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in South Cumminsville