NCAA releases more information on transfer rule after judge’s order

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge has granted a 14-day restraining order in the NCAA lawsuit on Friday after Ohio and six other states sued the organization over its new transfer rule.

The NCAA says underclassmen who transfer more than once to Division 1 schools have sit out a year unless they are granted a waiver.

With the new restraining order, this means that the transfer rule cannot be enforced until Dec. 27, meaning the players impacted by the new rule, like University of Cincinnati forward Jamille Reynolds, should be able to play right now.

However, ESPN reports a document full of question and answers that the NCAA published.

The document says any student athlete who plays during the 14-day temporary restraining order will lose a season of eligibility if the ruling is reserved.

A lot of college sports teams have been keeping the players impacted by this on the bench as precaution.

It is still not clear if Reynolds will play Saturday when the Bearcats face the Dayton Flyers.

