Ohio Supreme Court dismisses AG Yost’s abortion appeal in 2023 case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After months of litigation and the passage of Issue 1, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed Attorney General Dave Yost’s appeal on Friday that would have reinstated a six-week abortion ban in the state.

The mostly conservative court decided to dismiss Yost’s appeal in Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost (2023) because of the new law.

According to the slip opinion, Justices Kennedy, Fischer, DeWine, Donnelly and Stewart agreed with the reasoning, while Justice Brunner dismissed the appeal “as having been improvidently accepted.”

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Byrne had a dissenting opinion with the dismissal and suggested addressing the propositions of the new law. Judge Byrne sat in for Justice Joe Deters.

On Dec. 7, Issue 1 was codified into the Ohio Constitution, allowing people to make their own reproductive decisions, such as having an abortion.

The initiative received a 57% to 43% majority vote in the 2023 November General Election.

Despite Ohioans voting in favor of abortion rights, Yost and other anti-abortionists were adamant about continuing to fight the new law.

How did Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost come about?

In 2019, the Heartbeat Act went into effect, a law that banned abortions after a fetal tone was detected, which is typically around six weeks.

Several physicians and women’s health clinics sought a federal injunctive to protect abortion access in Ohio after the bill became a law. An injunctive was granted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio because of Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey during the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) ruling. The two cases set a precedent in the U.S., legally stating that everyone has the right to an abortion. Without federal protection, abortion was left up to the states, shifting the political landscape.

After the Dobbs ruling, the District Court got rid of the preliminary injunction. The case was dismissed and the Heartbeat Act went into effect again.

Five groups later filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, seeking similar injunctive relief, and the court agreed to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins decided that abortion was a “fundamental right” and that the Heartbeat Act violates that right. He then issued a preliminary injunction in October 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed to appeal the preliminary injunction with the First District Court of Appeals, however, the court refused to listen and dismissed the case. He then went to the Ohio Supreme Court where they agreed to get involved.

A discretionary appeal filed by Yost asks the Court to give a ruling on the following issues:

Can the State appeal preliminary injunctions that go against state law?

Since Ohio courts lack jurisdiction to issue injunctive relief to people who lack standing, can third parties, such as an abortion clinic, challenge the Heartbeat Act?

Allows every individual to make their own reproductive decisions, including decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, abortion, continuing one’s own pregnancy, and miscarriage care.

Prohibits the State from intervening directly or indirectly, burdening, penalizing or prohibiting one’s right to voluntarily exercise their right to reproductive freedom unless the State uses the least restrictive means to “advance” the person’s health with evidence-based standards of care.

Abortion may be prohibited if there is fetal viability unless the treating physician believes an abortion could save the patient’s life. Fetal viability: “The point in a pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures. This is determined on a case-by-case basis.”



After the final election results, the Ohio Supreme Court asked both sides - Preterm-Cleveland and Yost - to file new briefs on Nov. 16 that address the cause and the passage of Issue 1.

