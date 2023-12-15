Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in South Cumminsville
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police District 3 officers are investigating a shooting at the Villages at Roll Hill.
According to officers at the scene, a male was shot on Williamsburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, the officer said.
Police did not name any suspects.
This is an active investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.