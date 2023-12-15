Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police District 3 officers are investigating a shooting at the Villages at Roll Hill.

According to officers at the scene, a male was shot on Williamsburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, the officer said.

Police did not name any suspects.

This is an active investigation.

