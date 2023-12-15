Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

Before it was damaged, the controversial display, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, KCCI reported. He has since been released.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted on their Facebook page: “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student
The second body was recovered around midnight
Both workers’ bodies recovered as deadly NKY job site accident investigated
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds