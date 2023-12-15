St. Bernard woman says she lost over $40,000 in online scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A St. Bernard woman is warning people to avoid the same scam that cost her $40,000 and a bit of her pride.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said she hasn’t told her family about the incident because she’s embarrassed. But she still wants people to be aware of scammers on the internet.

“I’m angry, but only at myself,” she said.

The scam started with a Facebook post. It was an application for a fake federal and private grant. The scam ad claimed she could receive a $50,000 grant if she spent $1,000 in return.

The woman applied for the grant in July hoping she could get a grant to fix up her house.

According to a report from the St. Bernard Police Department, the scammers asked her to send them $1,000 upfront. A few days later they asked for $2,000 then $7,000.

“Did you ever have a feeling like, ‘This is weird?’ I did but they were so convincing,” the woman said.

The woman sent $13,000 in October. Her bank contacted her and told her to call the police, but the scammers had her so convinced she trusted the scammers over her bank.

“When the bank tells you it’s wrong, it’s wrong,” she said. “They’re there to help you.”

Detectives told her there’s little chance she’ll recover her money, but have an open investigation.

According to police, the majority of internet scams end up on Bitcoin because it’s difficult to trace.

