Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Covington man, caught in a viral video delivering a headbutt to a Cincinnati Bengals fan at PayCor Stadium, pleaded guilty but won’t have to go to jail.

Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all charges, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenburg.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 17 video that showed Giordano lunging and headbutting another fan as he was being restrained by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies and security.

The incident happened after the Bengals’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Giordano is the man in the viral video, obtained by Barstool Sports, which had been viewed more than 11 million times in a matter of days.

Jail time will be suspended as long as Giordano, who is a veteran, continues attending substance abuse treatment, Judge Greenburg explained.

If a person successfully graduates that court program, the defense attorney can withdraw the guilty plea in about a year.

They can then make a new plea to a lesser charge or reduce it outright but only with the approval of the prosecutor and judge.

As part of the sentence, he is ordered to pay $500 in restitution, the judge said.

