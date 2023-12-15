Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced

Andrew Giordano, 25, of Covington was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Covington man, caught in a viral video delivering a headbutt to a Cincinnati Bengals fan at PayCor Stadium, pleaded guilty but won’t have to go to jail.

Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all charges, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenburg.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 17 video that showed Giordano lunging and headbutting another fan as he was being restrained by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies and security.

The incident happened after the Bengals’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Giordano is the man in the viral video, obtained by Barstool Sports, which had been viewed more than 11 million times in a matter of days.

Jail time will be suspended as long as Giordano, who is a veteran, continues attending substance abuse treatment, Judge Greenburg explained.

If a person successfully graduates that court program, the defense attorney can withdraw the guilty plea in about a year.

They can then make a new plea to a lesser charge or reduce it outright but only with the approval of the prosecutor and judge.

As part of the sentence, he is ordered to pay $500 in restitution, the judge said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

Latest News

All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company IDs 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer speaks in favor of the passage of Senate Bill 47 in...
Kentucky GOP Sen. Majority Leader Damon Thayer will not seek re-election
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Case of former police chief charged with 17 felonies has final hearing before trial
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half...
Bengals look to stay alive in playoff race with ‘big’ game Saturday