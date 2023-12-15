Uncle remembers 17-year-old killed in South Fairmount fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager who died in a house fire in South Fairmount Thursday is being mourned by his family.

Fire broke out at a home on Queen City Avenue near Sperber Street around 12:45 p.m.

17-year-old Mason Stottelmire was found on the third floor of the home, the coroner’s report shows.

Stottelmire’s uncle, Anthony Higdon-Smith, was working at home when he smelled smoke.

He says the fire moved through the house very quickly.

“The house is, you know, 130-some-odd years old, so it’s old wood, I mean, it’s gonna burn fast,” Higdon-Smith said.

He says five people lived in the home but Stottelmire did not make it out.

“We always did everything together. My sister-in-law and her two children were living with us. Everything we did as a family,” Higdon-Smith said.

Cincinnati fire officials say they got a late start on fighting the fire because it was not discovered until a patrolling police officer saw flames coming from a second-story window.

Police helped three people get out of the home, but those who were rescued said a fourth person was still inside, Matt Flagler, Assistant Chief, Cincinnati Fire Department, said.

“It took us quite a while to bring the fire under control, the fire was well advanced by the time we were on the scene. There was a nearby fire on the second and third floors of the building,” Flagler said.

Higdon-Smith says all of the family’s furniture and belongings are gone.

He says they don’t know yet if their home will be ost as well.

Higdon-Smith says his family is grateful for the messages of kindness and support from the community.

“Treat every day like it might be your last because it might be,” Higdon-Smith said.

Flager says they think the fire started on one of the upper levels of the home but the cause is still unknown.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

