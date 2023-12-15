Video shows chase, arrest of woman accused of shooting granddaughter in head

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released body camera video shows the arrest of a grandmother accused of deliberately shooting her infant granddaughter in the head.

The video shows deputies and detectives with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Liberty Township Branch responding to Dutchview Court on Dec. 9 to investigate after the 5-and-half-month-old was shot.

Detectives say Mia Harris, 43, got up in the middle of the night and had a confrontation with her grandchild’s mother.

The situation escalated when Harris grabbed a gun and attempted to shoot the child’s mother, detectives said.

Harris is accused of then turning the gun on her granddaughter and shooting the infant in the head.

“It’s one of the worst tragedies that I’ve seen in my career of 45 years. Terrible tragedy when a grandmother shoots her grandbaby in the face and we’re going to go as far as the extent of the law allows us to go on these charges,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Sheriff Jones explained what deputies found when they arrived at the home.

“The baby’s legs are wiggling as the deputy is holding the baby and placing the {baby} on the hood of the car and trying to get the vital signs and get it to the life squad and the little baby legs are wiggling,” Jones said.

After the shooting, Harris left the scene, but deputies spotted her driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, an incident report shows.

She was stopped by officers, handcuffed, and arrested.

Sheriff Jones says he expects more charges to be filed against Harris who is currently facing three felonious assault charges.

He says the child is still alive but in grave condition at the hospital as a grand jury gets set to review Harris’ case.

