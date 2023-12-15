Warming Friday Afternoon, Rain Arrives Early Sunday AM

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the warmest day of the extended forecast. Much of Friday will be mostly sunny, though high thin clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening. Look for a daytime high in the low 50s.

The weekend starts off dry with morning lows in the low 30s for folks tailgating early ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with thicker clouds in the afternoon. The game will be dry with temperatures around 50º for kickoff and throughout the game.

Showers move in Saturday night and linger into Sunday before ending in the afternoon. The activity will be mainly light, though pockets of moderate rain can’t be ruled out. Total rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible in places that see some moderate rain.

Next week starts off breezy and cold with rain becoming mixed with some wet snow by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will start off near 40 degrees Monday morning and stay steady or slowly fall to near freezing by 7pm. As we head into evening it will be a race between drying roads and falling temperatures to see if icy patches develop overnight into Tuesday morning.

The following week and Christmas Weekend look to be too mild for a White Christmas. If anything rain may mix with some wet snow.

Above average temperatures and below normal precipitation is forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley.

