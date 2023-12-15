Will we get a White Christmas in the Tri-State?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you were hoping for a white Christmas, you might have to wait till next year.

The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says it will be too mild for a white Christmas.

It might not be dry for the Christmas Weekend and Christmas Day, though.

The weather team says there could be rain and possibly wet snow.

Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation are forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley, according to the First Alert Weather Team.

