Will we get a White Christmas in the Tri-State?
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you were hoping for a white Christmas, you might have to wait till next year.
The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says it will be too mild for a white Christmas.
It might not be dry for the Christmas Weekend and Christmas Day, though.
The weather team says there could be rain and possibly wet snow.
Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation are forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley, according to the First Alert Weather Team.
