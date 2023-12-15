Contests
Williamsburg Apartments owner sued by city over ‘unlivable conditions’ pleads guilty to mortgage fraud, feds say

‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner of Williamsburg Apartments, who was sued by the City of Cincinnati after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes, has pleaded guilty to $165 million mortgage fraud conspiracy in federal court the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

A news release says Boruch “Barry” Drillman used the money to fraudulently acquire real estate properties.

The DOJ says Drillman managed BRC Williamsburg Holdings LLC, which owns Williamsburg of Cincinnati, a 976-unit apartment complex in Hartwell.

In January 2023, the city filed a $1 million lawsuit after Mayor Aftab Pureval said the tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”

“While this federal court case does not directly impact our ongoing litigation here in Cincinnati, Mr. Drillman’s guilty plea is further evidence of just how immoral this ownership group’s behavior was,” said City Manager Sheryl Long. “My administration, alongside Mayor Pureval and City Council, will continue to go after exploitative property owners who brazenly flout the law”.

Some residents at Williamsburg apartments did not have heat or water even during the city’s coldest temperatures of 2022, the mayor said when the lawsuit was filed.

In addition, he said, burst pipes, blocked sewer lines and hazardous wires were a few of the major issues tenants had to deal with even after telling management.

“While our city has made every effort to work with property owners, management and tenants, it has become necessary to begin legal action immediately,” Pureval explained. “To demand assurances that these conditions will improve and that Williamsburg apartments become a safe environment for all.”

City inspectors found numerous health code violations and residents were later forced to evacuate, City Manager Long said.

If the owners of Williamsburg apartments do not follow a judge’s demands in court then those involved could face jail time.

