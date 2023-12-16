Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

17-year-old twin brothers graduating college together with dual degrees

Twin brothers Francis and Patrick Boyle are getting their degrees from Baylor University this weekend together at 17 years old. (Source: KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Twin brothers in Texas are set to become some of Baylor University’s youngest graduates.

Francis and Patrick Boyle will be getting their degrees from Baylor this weekend at 17 years old.

The two brothers will be the fourth and fifth Baylor graduates in the family.

They say the secret to their success has been staying off social media, putting down the video game controllers, and focusing on their schoolwork.

“I have made a lot of friends at Baylor,” Francis Boyle said. “But I’m excited to be done with my classes.”

The brothers will walk with dual degrees in math and computer science.

Their father John Boyle said it’s a proud dad moment.

“As long as they’re doing what they want to do and succeeding at it, that’s the goal,” he said.

The twins started taking sixth-grade coursework in the third grade.

“When I was in the third grade, the coursework was very easy,” Francis Boyle said. “In terms of the sixth-grade coursework, I felt it was just like any other class.”

The inseparable pair ended up graduating high school together at 13 years old.

“We compete in some things, but for the most part, we help each other,” Francis Boyle said.

Graduating college early runs in the Boyle family. Three of their siblings got degrees by the time they were 21.

The twins said they are still making their post-grad plans.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old man

Latest News

FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery
Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Police lights
Air Care called after explosion reported near Bethel-Tate Middle School, dispatchers say