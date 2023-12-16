Air Care called after explosion reported near Bethel-Tate Middle School, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Air Care was called after an explosion occurred in Bethel Saturday morning, according to Clermont County Sheriff dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say they got a call around 9:45 a.m. to 649 West Plane Street.

A man lit a cigarette while on oxygen, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say the tank exploded.

It is not clear which hospital he was taken to.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers have not identified the man.

