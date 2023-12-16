Contests
Air Care called after explosion reported near Bethel-Tate Middle School, dispatchers say

Police lights
A man was taken to the hospital after smoking a cigarette while on oxygen, according to Clermont County dispatchers.(Adobe Stock Image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Air Care was called after an explosion occurred in Bethel Saturday morning, according to Clermont County Sheriff dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say they got a call around 9:45 a.m. to 649 West Plane Street.

A man lit a cigarette while on oxygen, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say the tank exploded.

It is not clear which hospital he was taken to.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers have not identified the man.

