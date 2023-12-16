“Damn right” Cincinnati Bengals release hype video ahead of week 15 game
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals released a hype video Saturday ahead of the week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”
The Bengals are set to play at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.
Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.
