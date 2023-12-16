“Damn right” Cincinnati Bengals release hype video ahead of week 15 game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals released a hype video Saturday ahead of the week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”

The Bengals are set to play at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.