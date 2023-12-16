Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

“Damn right” Cincinnati Bengals release hype video ahead of week 15 game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. //Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer(Kareem Elgazzar//The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals released a hype video Saturday ahead of the week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”

The Bengals are set to play at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police investigationg shooting death of 19-year-old man

Latest News

Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of game against Vikings
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of game against Vikings
Bengals fans get ready for game against Vikings at Paycor Stadium
Bengals fans get ready for game against Vikings at Paycor Stadium
The Final Quarter 12-15-23
Fifth-Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
NCAA releases more information on transfer rule after judge’s order