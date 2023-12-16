Delhi Township first responders help children with annual Kids, Cops ‘n Firefighters event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Delhi Township Firefighters and Police Department hosted their annual Kids, Cops n’ Firefighters event to help families in need this holiday season.

Every year, around 150 children will receive Christmas presents with the help of the fire and police departments, Police Chief Jeffery Braun said.

All of the funding for the event comes from private donations.

“It costs us, you know, anywhere from 25 to 30 thousand dollars a year to take these kids shopping. So it’s a big expense but I will tell you that it’s amazing the generosity that these kids even show during their time of need,” Chief Brawn said. ”You take small kids, for instance, and you take them shopping with an officer or a firefighter, and they’re going towards the checkout to get their fun stuff, but you know, a lot of them say, ‘Hey can I get toothpaste’ ‘Hey can I get shampoo or soap’ or ‘Hey can I buy my grandma something.’”

The departments are also selling t-shirts throughout December, and all the proceeds from the sales and donations from sponsors will go directly to the program.

Chief Braun hopes that with the help of the t-shirt sales, they will receive bigger and better donations. Their aim is to expand the program to help students throughout the year who cannot afford to buy lunch.

Each t-shirt costs $12 and can be picked up at either department.

