D.J. Reader out due to left knee injury, Bengals say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader was injured Saturday during the week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium, according to the Bengals.

The Bengals say Reader has a left knee injury and has been ruled out.

#Bengals DJ Ivey is in tears. He's now being carted off. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

The cart came out for Reader during the Vikings’ first offensive series of the game and drove him off the field, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reader, in his fourth season with the Bengals, has started all 14 games in which he’s appeared this season.

