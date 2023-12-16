Contests
D.J. Reader out due to left knee injury, Bengals say

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) is taken off the field after an injury to...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) is taken off the field after an injury to his right knee during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.(Cara Owsley | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Dave Clark
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader was injured Saturday during the week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium, according to the Bengals.

The Bengals say Reader has a left knee injury and has been ruled out.

The cart came out for Reader during the Vikings’ first offensive series of the game and drove him off the field, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reader, in his fourth season with the Bengals, has started all 14 games in which he’s appeared this season.

