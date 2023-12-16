Contests
First Alert Weather Days Monday through Tuesday morning

Temperatures will drop during the day to the mid 30s to low 30s Monday with wind chills in the 20s during the day and in the teens by evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days because of a significant drop in temperatures through the day Monday, gusty winds, and icy roadways in some areas.

With wet roads from Saturday night and Sunday and a dramatic temperature drop, some roads will become icy by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Throughout Monday, temperatures will drop to the mid to low 30s with wind chills that will feel like the 20s and teens by early evening due to strong wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour.

These blustery gusts could damage outdoor decorations and cause power outages in some areas.

In addition to high winds, light rains changing to light snow showers Monday morning could lead to brief visibility reductions by midday and the afternoon. These showers could create slick spots by Monday afternoon.

Some counties to the Northeast of Cincinnati could see minor accumulations, especially in low-lying spots or in areas where roads are surrounded by trees.

