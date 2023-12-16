Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell at a concert in Los Angeles and broke his hip. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night Dec. 15, 2023 when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s social media.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,” it said.

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA’s career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old man

Latest News

Police lights
Air Care called after explosion reported near Bethel-Tate Middle School, dispatchers say
Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Paycor Stadium.
LIVE: Bengals vs. Vikings
Yamhill County Officer David Richard Mills is facing criminal charges and an internal affairs...
GRAPHIC: Deputy accused of masturbating in patrol car, performing sex acts in public
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
Netanyahu says Israel is as ‘committed as ever’ to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages