Lakota superintendent says schools have seen increasement in hate speech

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lakota Local School District released a video on Friday about hate speech and harassment in the district.

Elizabeth Lolli, the district’s interim superintendent, said the district would enforce its policies on hate speech and harassment. In a statement attached to its YouTube channel, the district said many of the issues stem from ongoing world events.

“Please be assured that our administration has handled the few issues that Dr. Lolli refers to in her message,” a statement attached to the video said. “It is very important that our students, families and staff understand that Lakota Local Schools is a safe learning environment and disruptions won’t be tolerated.”

Lolli said schools around the country have seen an increase in hate speech and harassment recently, reflecting trends around the country.

“We have many freedoms that others across the world do not have,” Lolli said. “However, with these freedoms comes a responsibility to act and respond appropriately to situations, events and each other.

“In recent months, some of our schools have seen an increase in hate speech and harassment between and on groups of students, parents and community members. Much of this harassment is reflective of events occurring around the world.”

Lolli said she wanted staff, students and the community to know the district wouldn’t tolerate hate speech or harassment whether it was written words, symbols or spoken words.

The video linked several pages of the Lakota Schools Board of Education policies about speech and harassment.

