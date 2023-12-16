LIVE: Bengals vs. Vikings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in week 15 of the regular season.

DJ Reader is out due to a right knee injury.

#Bengals DJ Ivey is in tears. He's now being carted off. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

Update: DJ Reader has a right knee injury. Declared out.#Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

DJ Reader is down and now being helped to the cart. Doesn't look good. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

Zac Taylor is 0-for-cute play calls this season. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

Jake Browning just threw it deep in a bucket to Ja'Marr Chase.



That's an elite throw from Jake. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

#Bengals draw up a perfect play to open.



Tee Higgins wide open deep. Right in his hands.



Drops it.



Been that kinda season for him... — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 16, 2023

Cincinnati (7-6) is currently on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs. The Vikings have also lost seven games and won six.

With four games left, including Saturday, each week is important for the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”

Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

