Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

LIVE: Bengals vs. Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Paycor Stadium.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in week 15 of the regular season.

DJ Reader is out due to a right knee injury.

Cincinnati (7-6) is currently on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs. The Vikings have also lost seven games and won six.

With four games left, including Saturday, each week is important for the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”

Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police investigationg shooting death of 19-year-old man

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws in the second quarter during a Week 14...
“Damn right” Cincinnati Bengals release hype video ahead of week 15 game
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of game against Vikings
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of game against Vikings
Bengals fans get ready for game against Vikings at Paycor Stadium
Bengals fans get ready for game against Vikings at Paycor Stadium
The Final Quarter 12-15-23