LIVE: Bengals vs. Vikings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in week 15 of the regular season.
DJ Reader is out due to a right knee injury.
Cincinnati (7-6) is currently on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs. The Vikings have also lost seven games and won six.
With four games left, including Saturday, each week is important for the Bengals’ playoff hopes.
In the video, a reporter asked quarterback Jake Browning if the Bengals are a playoff team, to which he responded, “Damn right.”
Browning completed 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.
