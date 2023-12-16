Mild Weekend - Rain Moves in Late Saturday into Sunday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for low temperatures Saturday morning in upper 20s and low 30s. For early tailgaters, ahead of the Bengals game, expect dry and chilly conditions with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s by noon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and temperatures will be near the high of 53°! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with thicker clouds in the afternoon.

Showers move in Saturday night after 8 p.m. and linger into Sunday. The activity will be mainly light, though pockets of moderate rain can’t be ruled out. Total rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible in places that see some moderate rain. Sunday will have on and off light rain showers and will be just enough to keep some roadways and sidewalks wet. Total rainfall amounts between Saturday night through Sunday night will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with local amounts up to 1.00″ possible.

Sunday night will have a cold front pass through the tri-state with temperatures falling into the low 40s by daybreak. However, temperatures will continue to fall into the mid 30s in the afternoon with the shot of cold Canadian air moving in. With this cold air, there will be light rain showers transitioning over to light rain/snow mix into all light snow showers. Accumulations are not expected with the ground being too warm. However, elevated surfaces like roofs or vehicles may have a dusting at best.

The bigger concern will be winds associated with the cold air behind the front. Wind gusts on Monday will range between 30 to 40 miles per hour with locally higher wind gusts possible. Not only is this enough to be disruptive for folks traveling, but it will also be a concern for holiday decorations and the potential for some power outages. In addition, with the cold air, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the 20s for much of Monday.

As we head into Monday evening it will be a race between drying roads and falling temperatures to see if icy patches develop overnight into Tuesday morning; especially in low-lying spots or roads sheltered by trees to prevent drying from the winds. The FOX19 First Alert Weather Team is discussing the potential of Monday through Tuesday morning being a possible First Alert Weather Day due to the impacts of the strong winds and big temperature drop. We’ll keep you posted.

Tuesday daybreak will be dry with clouds moving out and sunshine moving in, though it won’t help with temperatures. Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens (and perhaps a few spots with wind chills in the single-digits) followed by afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will rebound to near normal after Wednesday with forecast highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s going into the holiday weekend.

A sneak peek of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers (possible rain/snow mix in the morning that doesn’t appear to be problematic) with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s. This will be adjusted as we get closer, so stay tuned. Regardless, the odds of a White Christmas are very low.

Above-average temperatures and near-normal precipitation is forecast through the next two weeks in the Ohio Valley according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

